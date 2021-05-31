Marking Memorial Day in Pottsville

A retired Four Star General spoke at the ceremony.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People gathered in Pottsville on Monday morning to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Newswatch 16 was there for a ceremony held on Garfield Square.

Retired four-star General George A. Joulwan was among those invited to speak.

The Pottsville native is a Vietnam veteran who served as a Special Assistant to President Nixon in the 70s.

"It's my privilege to come back here and explain to the people what I feel about Memorial Day and the sacrifice made by our troops, the importance to try to deter war, not just fight them," said Joulwan.