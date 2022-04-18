Margaritaville Resort coming the Poconos

There are new plans for an old resort in the Poconos. An international brand is planning the development in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — There's a big announcement Monday morning out of the Poconos.

Plans are in the works to build a Margaritaville Resort in Monroe County.

Developers say construction is slated to start next year on the grounds of the former Pocono Manor and should be complete by mid-2024.

Margaritaville Resort Village Pocono Mountains will feature a hotel, RV resort, and bungalows, along with restaurants, entertainment, and a swim-up bar.

"The experience that they are presenting to us is really unique. So, we think it's going to be a big hit automatically, and with all of the other density of attractions we have in the Poconos Mountains, it's a huge addition we're thrilled about," said Chris Barrett, the President of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

