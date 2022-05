It took around six hours for the scene to be cleared.

FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — A full manure spreader overturned in Schuylkill County.

The spreader was fully loaded; over half of the manure spilled out on the road and in the woods in Wayne Township.

The DEP was brought in to assess the cleanup situation.

It took around six hours for the scene to be cleared.

The driver had minor injuries.

There is no word on what led to the wreck.