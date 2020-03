He is accused of walking a student home and then assaulting him.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man posing as a cop is accused of sexually assaulted a college student.

Investigators say Zackery Kizer of Plymouth told a Kings College student he was a police officer last week.

He asked for the student's identification and walked him home where the alleged assault happened.

Police received another report about a man fitting Kizer's description posing as a cop.