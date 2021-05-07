Man missing from York County home since Saturday

Police say David Michael Barnes said he was going to go buy cigarettes and did not return home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man went missing from his Corus Township home this morning and is considered endangered by State Police. Troopers were called to the 3000 block of Hardwood Terrace around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They were told David Michael Barnes, 32, had not been seen since Saturday.

He told his family he was going to buy cigarettes around 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and never returned. The family did not know where Barnes went and said he does not have a vehicle.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 275 lbs. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. He may have been wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.