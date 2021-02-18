Police: Man strikes two police vehicles when trying to flee

Police say Matthew Mihalov, 48, struck two marked police vehicles when trying to flee from officers.

One man is charged with aggravated assault, DUI, and similar charges after police say he struck two marked patrol vehicles.

The incident happened on Sunday, just after 4 p.m.

Lower Paxton Township Police say they were called to the area of Oxford and Coventry Roads for reports of a black Ford driving recklessly.

The driver, Matthew Mihalov, 48, was unresponsive behind the wheel when officers arrived.

Once Mihalov came to, he refused to get out of his vehicle and sped off, hitting a marked police vehicle during a brief pursuit.

Officers were able to bring the suspect to a stop. He tried to flee a second time, striking another police vehicle

Matthew Mihalov is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, and similar charges.