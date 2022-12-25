Firefighters pulled the 19-year-old out of the pond. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

HAYMARKET, Va. — A man has died after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, according to Prince William County police.

Fire Responders were called for a water rescue in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont community of Haymarket, Virginia, at about 10 p.m., authorities said.

Officers found a man had fallen through an iced-over pond located near the Piedmont Club Golf Course.

Firefighters pulled the man out of the pond. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old man's identity was not immediately released.

Police believe there was no indication of foul play but the investigation remains ongoing.

In light of the incident, Prince William County Fire and Rescue issued a warning to stay off the ice in the area.

What happens if you or an animal fall?

Ice can deteriorate 4 times faster than it forms; therefore, its suitability for recreational purposes is often overestimated. Should an individual or animal fall into icy waters, moderate to severe hypothermia can occur in less than 10 minutes, the fire department said in a news release. The window of opportunity for a successful rescue closes rapidly beyond that time. Therefore, the primary challenge for rescuers is time.

Danger, keep off the ice! Supervise small children and pets at all times when outdoors near streams and ponds. The ice in our area is never safe for outdoor activities and warming temperatures in the days ahead will only make the ice more dangerous. #vawx https://t.co/este2GEAeC pic.twitter.com/N6kwe3UCnd — Prince William County Emergency Management (@ReadyPWC) December 25, 2022

The department of fire and rescue also shared the following ice water safety tips if someone falls through the ice:

Call 911 immediately. DO NOT go onto the ice to rescue them. Safely reach out to the victim by providing them with something that will help them stay afloat.

“Ice recreation is best sought on skating rinks, pavilions, or other locations specifically designed for that purpose, and not the dangerous, naturally occurring ice that forms on area waters,” Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Keen said in a release.