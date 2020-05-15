Traffic control crewman dead in West Manchester Township crash

A 35 year-old Marietta man is dead after being struck by a vehicle from behind on Thursday morning

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police investigate crash that killed a traffic control crewman in West Manchester Township on Thursday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Carlisle Avenue around 9 a.m. Thursday for a multi-vehicle crash.

According to West Manchester Township Police, Joshua Bishop, 35, of Marietta, was setting up work signs for a construction project, and was struck from behind as he was getting items out of the back of his work vehicle.

Bishop was employed by Wright Contracting Inc.