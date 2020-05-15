Traffic control crewman dead in West Manchester Township crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police investigate crash that killed a traffic control crewman in West Manchester Township on Thursday.
Police were called to the 400 block of Carlisle Avenue around 9 a.m. Thursday for a multi-vehicle crash.
According to West Manchester Township Police, Joshua Bishop, 35, of Marietta, was setting up work signs for a construction project, and was struck from behind as he was getting items out of the back of his work vehicle.
Bishop was employed by Wright Contracting Inc.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.