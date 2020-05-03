Man arrested for sports memorabilia scheme

NFL, MLB, and WWE items were seized by police.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — State Police have charged a man with theft for a sports memorabilia scheme.

Troopers say Michael Daily from the Stroudsburg area contacted an NFL player through a verified Twitter account and asked for game jerseys for his terminally ill cousin.

Two NFL game-worn jerseys were sent to Monroe County.

The NFL player's agent later discovered those jerseys for sale online.

In February, troopers searched Daily's home and seized various NFL, MLB and WWE items, some signed by professional athletes.