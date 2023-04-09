Making the most of the holiday heat

The high temperatures were no match to spending the day off at Frances Slocum State Park.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — On a day when temperatures flirted with 90 degrees before noon, you might think that these benches in the sunshine at Frances Slocum State Park would be empty.

But you'd be wrong.

"Doesn't bother me because I work at it but I'm a baker. I work at Weis so just doesn't bother me," said Elizabeth Gage of Duryea.

These amateur birders from Duryea were not going to let a little heat keep them from enjoying Labor Day here in Kingston Township.

"Had the day off! First holiday in a while," added Elizabeth.

"Just to spend a day went through hiking on a deer trail today trying to find some birds or animals or tears or see a nice deer the other day and we will try to see them again," said Brian Gage.

Others chose the water as their place to spend this hot and humid holiday

"It was worse than last time I gotta say but hey, you're not working. So what's, what's better than being on the lake right?" said Chris Antall of Dallas.

Especially with the fringe benefits of being on the water.

"Lot of wildlife you could see the turtles you could see cool birds or we saw an eagle today which is cool. It's just relaxing. Great. Great way to spend your holiday with your family," added Antall.

Family is what brought Aaron Girvan of Forty Fort and his family out here for a hike and some burgers.

"Yeah, well it's under the shade too which doesn't hurt even if it's relatively nice out the shade always helps," said Aaron.

He says this was a great way to end summer on a high note.

"Summer was all right for me. I'm pretty much ready to get back to school though. I go back. Literally tomorrow I go back to school. It's um, I'm pretty sure I'm gonna have a great year this year and I can't wait to get back."

