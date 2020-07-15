Magic and Wonder Theater open to audiences in the old Rainbow's Comedy Playhouse

Opening a business is scary at any time, but even more so in a pandemic. After adjusting opening plans, the theater is now open to audiences in Lancaster County.

PARADISE, Pa. — Magic and Wonder Theater are now the new tenants of the old Rainbow's Comedy Playhouse that closed its doors last year in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. But because of COVID-19, they had to delay their April opening to July 1st.

"As we're prepping and getting all this ready to go, 'Surprise!' we have this little thing called coronavirus," illusionist, and half of a husband-wife duo Bretty Myers said.

Five years after the journey began for the company, Myers and his crew looked forward to opening for larger audiences. Even though it hasn't gone to plan, they're making the best of it with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.

"You and your party are seated together at a tale, but you're six feet apart from every other party at the theater," Myers said.

Extra sanitizing measures and temperature checks on employees are in place.

Guests will also be required to wear masks when in common areas like the lobby and restroom, but not at your table while watching the show.

"But once you're seated, you are socially distancing so they can take their mask off, they can enjoy popcorn, drinks, laugh at the show," Myers said.

The theater is offering free tickets for retired and active military members as well as first responders to the COVID-19 crisis, including firefighters, police officers, EMTs and other health care workers. All they have to do is enter the code "THANK YOU" at checkout online, or call the theater for ticket information.