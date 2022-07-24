An orchard in Lackawanna County hosted the final day of its summer fest on Sunday.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lakeland Orchard and Cidery in Scott Township was the spot for summer fun on Sunday.

From rides to ax throwing, there were attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

Summer fest also highlighted local bands, wineries, and breweries.

But what made this annual event different from years past was their lumberjack shows put on by the traveling group Timberworks.

"It gives people a glimpse back to the past, and you know a lot of people have never seen this stuff before, so it's really cool to take it all over the country and educate people on how this sort of thing used to work," said Nick Hastedt, traveling lumberjack.

Timberworks puts on lumberjack shows across 48 states and hopes to come back for next year's summer fest in Lackawanna County.