$500,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at Lebanon County retailer

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — A $500,000-winning Powerball with Double Play ticket from last Saturday's drawing was sold at a Lebanon County retailer, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn (21-28-31-48-49) but not the Double Play Powerball number (18). The ticket won a $500,000 prize, less applicable withholding.

Top Star Express, 299 West Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 30,500 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,400 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 3,700 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $239 million, or $121.5 million cash, for the next drawing on May 31, according to the Lottery.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer.