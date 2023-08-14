Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket worth $600,000 sold in Columbia, Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County for last Saturday's drawing won a jackpot worh $600,000, the Lottery said Monday.
The jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls drawn (13-16-27-30-32), the Lottery said.
It was sold at a Sheetz store on the 4000 block of Columbia Avenue in Columbia, according to the Lottery.
The store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 14,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.