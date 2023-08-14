Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket worth $600,000 sold in Columbia, Lancaster County

The ticket correctly matched the five winning numbers from last Saturday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County for last Saturday's drawing won a jackpot worh $600,000, the Lottery said Monday.

The jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls drawn (13-16-27-30-32), the Lottery said.

It was sold at a Sheetz store on the 4000 block of Columbia Avenue in Columbia, according to the Lottery.

The store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.