Pennsylvania Lottery generated more than $1.1 billion to benefit older Pa. residents during previous fiscal year, officials say

It's the 12th consecutive year that proceeds from the Lottery generated more than a billion dollars to benefit senior programs, officials announced Wednesday

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery generated a profit of more than $1.1 billion to benefit older Pennsylvania residents during the 2022-23 fiscal year, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

This is the 12th consecutive year the Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs, which include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance, and more, the Lottery said in a press release.

The profit was driven by the Lottery selling a total of $4.98 billion in traditional games, which include Scratch-Off tickets and Draw Games, such as Powerball® and Mega Millions®.

The Lottery’s online games also generated $922.7 million in sales, officials said. Online games continue to be very popular with players since their launch in May 2018.

“This fiscal year was the second-best for total sales in the Lottery’s more than 50-year history,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “The Pennsylvania Lottery takes great pride in the fact that it’s the only Lottery in the U.S. that dedicates all of its proceeds to benefit older residents.

"The Lottery is already hard at work looking for new and innovative ways to continue responsibly generating funds for programs that so many older Pennsylvanians rely on each day.”

Here are some other overall highlights from the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, according to the Lottery:

Sales of Scratch-Off games totaled more than $3.3 billion, down slightly by $164.8 million, or over 4.7%, from the previous year. These games account for more than 67% percent of total traditional sales.

Sales of Draw Games at Retail — including the PICK family of games and Wild Ball, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Millionaire Raffle, Cash4Life®, Powerball®, and Mega Millions® — totaled more than $1.4 billion for the fiscal year, an increase of more than $149.6 million, or 11.6 percent, from the previous year’s total. This fiscal year, there were several large Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots that drove sales.

The Lottery’s $872.5 million in online eInstant play increased by nearly $126 million, or more than 16.8 percent, from the prior fiscal year. This is the second-best sales year for online eInstant sales. Online Draw Game ticket sales totaled $50.1 million, an increase of $22.4 million, or 81 percent.

Sales of Monitor Games, which include Keno and Xpress Sports games, totaled an estimated $50.7 million this fiscal year, a decrease of nearly $5 million, or 9 percent, from the previous fiscal year.

More than $3.3 billion in traditional game prizes were paid to winners, a decrease of nearly $52.5 million. A total of 86 winning tickets of $1 million or more were paid to players during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

More than $772.3 million in prizes were paid out to winners of online eInstant games. This was an increase of $123 million from the prior fiscal year.

Over 10,000 licensed Lottery retailers statewide, many of them small and family-owned businesses, earned an estimated $294.7 million in sales commissions. That’s an increase of more than $8 million from the previous fiscal year.