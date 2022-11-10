$1 million lottery ticket sold in York County

The winning ticket was sold at Big Mouth On The Run in West York.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a winning $1 million ticket.

The We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off was sold at Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George St. in West York. They will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

To claim their prize, the winner should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.