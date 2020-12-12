Long-serving Colonial Park Fire Chief succumbs to COVID-19

Chief Witman served the fire company for 64 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Colonial Park Fire Company announced the death of Chief Emeritus Lee F. Witman, due to COVID-19. Witman served as Chief from 1963-1984 and continued to serve as trustee. He was also a big part of the department's fire prevention program, educating children and adults about the dangers of fire.

Here is the statement in its entirety from Colonial Park Fire Company:

The Colonial Park Fire Companyregrets to announce the COVID-related Line of Duty Death of Chief Emeritus Lee F. Witman. Chief Witman joined the Colonial Park Fire Company on April 1, 1957 when the fire company itself was only 13 years old. Chief Witman held the ranks of 2nd Assistant Chief, 1st Assistant Chief and Chief of Department which he proudly held from 1963 through 1984.

After retiring as Chief, Lee was awarded the title of Chief Emeritus for his dedicated service. Chief Witman continued serving the fire company and the residents of Lower Paxton Township as a trustee of the firehouse taking care of the station and most importantly, his prized possession, the firehouse lawn. Lee was a fixture in the firehouse, religiously coming in daily every morning after working out for coffee and to handle his trustee duties. Chief Witman was also a pinnacle of the fire prevention and public education programs ran throughout the township educating kids and adults alike to the dangers of fire in the community. In addition to serving Lower Paxton Township, Chief Witman was active duty with the United States Marine Corps from 1950 through 1954 as well as a Reservist from 1954 until 1980. On Saturdays, Chief Witman enjoyed attending Penn State football games and occasionally crossed paths with the "kids" of the Southside at tailgates.