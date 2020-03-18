Zoos, animal sanctuaries in Pennsylvania going virtual so you can enjoy from home

With public spaces closing across Pennsylvania, zoos are going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic while folks practice social distancing.
Zoo America in Derry Township launched a Facebook LIVE event to it's page everyday at 11 a.m.
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG aquarium have also launched a web cam of the Penguins and Cheetahs. They are pushing more videos and photos to their Facebook page as well.
Additionally, The Philadelphia Zoo has published streaming content on their Facebook page.
Clyde Peeling's Reptileland in Allenwood is also taking to Facebook to show off their animals.
Check out the Wolf Sanctuary of PA in Lititz, where they continue to update photos.
The Elmwood Zoo in Norristown is offering an opportunity for people to experience nature from their homes. At 11 a.m. on the zoo's Facebook page they have Zoo School LIVE! If you can't watch the LIVE stream they record on their Youtube Channel.