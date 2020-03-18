Zoos, animal sanctuaries in Pennsylvania going virtual so you can enjoy from home

Pennsylvania residents are urged to stay home if they can — while area Zoos are offering an opportunity for people to experience nature from the comfort of home.

ZooAmerica Ready for some extra entertainment for your family? During our closu... re, we will be bringing the zoo to YOU every weekday at 11am. Join us here for Facebook Live or a video clip that will be fun and educational. First up tomorrow will be a visit with Iris, our newest river otter.

With public spaces closing across Pennsylvania, zoos are going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic while folks practice social distancing.

Zoo America in Derry Township launched a Facebook LIVE event to it's page everyday at 11 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG aquarium have also launched a web cam of the Penguins and Cheetahs. They are pushing more videos and photos to their Facebook page as well.

Additionally, The Philadelphia Zoo has published streaming content on their Facebook page.

Clyde Peeling's Reptileland in Allenwood is also taking to Facebook to show off their animals.

Check out the Wolf Sanctuary of PA in Lititz, where they continue to update photos.

The Erie Zoo is active on Facebook and posts photos of their animals.