Zip and climb around Christmas lights at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center

STEVENS, Pa. — Who knew ziplining through hundreds of thousands of lights could help the local community? Guests at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center can do just that and more.

The outdoor adventure resort, Christmas Lights Walkthrough, will benefit seven local nonprofits every single weekend for the holiday season.

Guests have the option after their visit to make a donation to the specific nonprofit the retreat is highlighting over the weekend. Last year, they raised over $60,000.

Peter True is the self-proclaimed fun organizer for Refreshing Mountain. He said that being able to give back to the community makes this event even more special.

"It's been a lot of fun to be able to bless [non-profits] with that," said True. "It's helped them and their ministries to go along."

The retreat created a winter zipline experience, taking zipliners through light-adorned trees, and a high-elevation rope climbing course--decked out in thousands of Christmas lights and decorations.

The Christmas Light Walkthrough has already begun. The outdoor winter adventure will run until early January.

