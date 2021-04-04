Zion Lutheran Church celebrates Easter Sunday with an in-person worship

The celebration felt more special today because it had been 13 months since the congregation had gathered in-person.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — “It’s a sunny day on an Easter day,” said Jim Fisher, a member of the Zion Lutheran Church.

God’s presence was felt stronger than ever at Fort Hunter Park in Susquehanna Township Dauphin County by members of the Zion Lutheran Church.

“You can’t pick a better day to worship together on the day that the lord Jesus Christ has risen and resurrected,” said Fisher.

The celebration felt more special today because it had been 13 months since the congregation had gathered in-person. And it was as if time had never passed.

“They have really been missing each other and just the fellowship of being together and so they’ve all been really excited,” said Zion Lutheran Church Pastor Rev. Nicole Wachter.

Zion Lutheran Church made the hard decision to close its doors in march of 2020 and go fully virtual. Pastor Nicole Watcher produced weekly worship services to view online as the congregation continued readings and prayers virtually.

“This church community has been really responsive and has really embraced the online and virtual worship,” said Rev. Wachter.

As more Covid-19 vaccines are given out, Pastor Watcher says she will soon have conversations about reopening the church.

She’s grateful for the chance for today’s in-person service, however in the meantime, services will now continue online.

That’s not a problem for some worshipers who say you don’t need to be inside of a building to worship god and feel his presence.

“We’re with the church wherever we are and help spread the good news,” said Fisher.