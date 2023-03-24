Anime fans convene in Lancaster for Zenkaikon

Guests can cosplay into their favorite anime characters at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Anime fans in south central Pennsylvania can rejoice!

Zenkaikon is back in Lancaster at the Lancaster County Convention Center, beginning on Friday.

Anime fanatics can choose to cosplay into their favorite characters, and celebrate science fiction, fantasy, comics, games, and fandom.

The event features panels from guest speakers, workshops, screenings, cosplay, video and tabletop gaming, LARP, AMVs, dances, vendors, artists, and so much more.

Organizers say this three-day event in downtown Lancaster could bring 6,000 attendees over the weekend.