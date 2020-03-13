Zenkaikon 2020 in Lancaster County cancelled

The 14th annual Zenkaikon convention set to be held next weekend has been cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The 14th annual Zenkaikon convention set to be held next weekend has been cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns.

The event posted this message:

We know many of our prospective attendees will be disappointed by this decision. We are disappointed too. Our volunteer staff has spent thousands of hours to make this event happen, and to make it safe for our attendees. But given the current reports coming out about this virus, we agree that it is no longer safe to hold the event. We would hate to put our members, staff, exhibitors, panelists, guests, and the greater Lancaster community at risk.