YWCA in York holds vigil to kickoff Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The YWCA in York held a candlelight vigil at Heidelberg United Church of Christ in York on Monday.

YORK, Pa. — The YWCA in York held a candlelight-vigil Monday morning at Heidelberg United Church of Christ to mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Throughout the month of October, the YWCA holds awareness and educational activities to take action, prevent domestic violence, and support survivors.

Heather Seton, Chief Financial Officer for the YWCA in York, said this month is important for the community to be aware that domestic violence can take many forms--not just physical.

"Whenever someone is using tactics to gain and maintain power and control over someone else in an intimate partner relationship," said Seton, "that is domestic violence."

The vigil and kick-off event will be the start of the YWCA's activities. In following weeks, other activities include:

• An online Tech Safety Training available throughout the month of October

• Week of Action on YWCA York social media pages on October 17-23

• DVAM Day of Giving on October 19

• Purple Thursday on October 20

The YWCA in York said the new online Tech Safety Training is designed to help victims identify all forms of abuse that can come from different forms of technology. Whether its through phone messages or social media, the Tech Safety Training shows how perpetrators can manipulate victims.

For supporters who want to get involved, find your state coalition and local organization here.