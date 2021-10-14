Members of the community walked a mile in high heels in York County to take a stand against domestic violence

YWCA York hosted Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, a fundraiser to benefit the non-profit organization's victim services.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the community walked in high heels at PeoplesBank Park in York City on Thursday to raise awareness against domestic violence.

YWCA York hosted Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, a fundraiser to benefit the non-profit organization's victim services.

Julie Himler, YWCA York's education director said she hopes the event shows survivors and domestic violence that they're resources and help available.

"It really sends a message to survivors and victims that again — they're not alone," said Himler. "We all want to live in a safer healthier community."

YWCA York's Temple Guard Drill Team performed before everyone walked around PeoplesBank Park.

Families, community leaders and business groups were in attendance.

More than 50 people attended the event.

THANK YOU to the YWCA York team for beating our fundraising goal tonight. 🧡 #onamission pic.twitter.com/OKULxZg8tU — YWCA York (@YWCAYork) October 14, 2021