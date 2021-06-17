YWCA Lancaster’s Black Artist Waystation will feature Juneteenth presentations to highlight African-American creativity

Check out the full list of programs that will happen in the county.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — YWCA Lancaster’s Black Artist Waystation will feature presentations in visual art, film and performance for Juneteenth to celebrate African-American creativity and history in the community.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved people in the south were finally set free.

“People of African descent have been in Lancaster County since the late 1700s,” said Tony Collins, creator of the Black Artist Waystation. “They fought in every battle. Their ancestors are buried here.”

Organizers said 28 Lancaster Artivists were nominated and four projects received $500 honorariums.

The first presentation was held Thursday evening and at the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design’s lawn. The exhibit featured a public walking tour of a photographic exhibit featuring images and stories from the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in the county during summer 2020.

Attendees also could ask questions to artists, Shelby and Jordan Wormley at the exhibit. There will also be an open exhibit from Friday until June 30.

Gerri McCritty will hold an interactive project at YWCA Lancaster on Friday at noon where participants are encouraged to learn and identify with different races. You can also catch the open exhibit until Sept. 1.

Viewers will be educated on the effect oppressive systems have on the Black and Brown community during two film viewings at Pocket Park (SOWE) at Fremont and Filbert Streets. Organizers said attendees should bring their own lawn chair or blanket. These films are by Grace Berry and will be shown at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday,

Also on Saturday at Reservoir Park at noon and Crystal Park at 3 p.m., there will be interactive performances to embrace how watermelon is uplifting to the spirit of Black life in the African diaspora.