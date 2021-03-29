YWCA Lancaster partners with technology company with initiative to help people in need of financial assistance

Listrak's in a pinch fund provides help to those who are seeking to turn their lives around in a positive direction.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — YWCA Lancaster has partnered with Listrak, an eCommerce technology company, to develop a new initiative that provides financial assistance to those in need.

The fund connects people with YWCA Lancaster services with grants to cover immediate needs such as drying clearing, purchasing books for college and receiving a haircut, among many other services.

"More people are re-entering the workforce," said Ross Kramer, the CEO of Listrak. "The folks at the YWCA helped us understand that there's a real need for us to create this mini-grant program where we can help people in a pinch," said Kramer.

Carolyne Smith, the late advertising executive founder of Harrisburg marketing communications agency PPO&S, started the original in a pinch fund at the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg in 2004 to help women overcome obstacles.

This included covering the transportation costs for a formerly incarcerated woman to get to and from a new job, and state licensed practical nurse exam fees for a client who had been sheltering at the YWCA after being a victim of human trafficking.

“When you are trying to turn your life around, sometimes it’s the tiny obstacles that prove the hardest to overcome," Smith, said according to a press release.

The current iteration of funding was created through an initial gift from Listrak to give back to the communities where their employees live and work.