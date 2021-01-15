YWCA Lancaster celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with kid-friendly virtual event

Staring at 9:30 a.m., children will participate in a series of book readings to continue King's mission for equality.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, YWCA Lancaster is hosting a kid-friendly virtual event to help to celebrate his life on Monday.

"This event is a community event and participation is greatly appreciated so that everyone in our community can raise a voice and the legacy," said Jasmyne King, the director of the YWCA’s center for racial and gender equity.

Children will receive a bookmark, crayons, certificate, cupcake coupon, and their own copy of the book.

You can pick up these books on Friday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Bright Side Opportunities Center Parking Lot.

Adults will participate in a post-lunch-and-learn discussion to be enlightened on King's advocacy.

"This is one single day that we're are highlighting, but the work that we do with the center and the work and legacy of Revered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues on every day," said King.

Dr. King strived for equality and human rights for African-Americans and all victims of injustice through peaceful protest. He also was a key figure in the civil rights movement until his assassination in 1968.