YWCA hosts virtual reading for children to learn about Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision

During the event, children learned about the work and legacy of Dr. King during a time of racial reckoning in our country.

LANCASTER, Pa. — YWCA Lancaster hosted a series of book readings on Zoom for children not to celebrate the life of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Partnering with Willow Valley Communities, the organization held 30-minute age-appropriate Zoom readings. Carol Giersch, a retired teacher and school administrator, read Good Night Martin King Jr to kids.

"Children are our future and one thing we wanna not do is repeat history over and over again with the cycle of oppression," said Jasmyne King, the director of the YWCA’s center for racial and gender equity. "By encouraging our children to listen, learn, and lead, we are hoping that history will one day not oppress or marginalize people of color."

Adults were left out of the virtual reading. They were invited to join a lunch and learn discussion to be enlightened on King's vision.

YWCA Lancaster echoes Dr. King's vision by promoting eliminating racism and promoting peace and justice for all.

King says as a black woman in Lancaster, their contributions are often invalidated, so Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is important for the next generation to help break this cycle of injustice.