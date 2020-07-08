Local YWCA thanks community for generous donations

The YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County took a huge financial hit after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

YORK, Pa. — The YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County operates 3 child care centers for working parents. They were forced to close in March due to COVID-19 and weren't able to reopen until May to help essential employees get back to work.

The loss in revenue put them in a tough place, and employees knew they would face some big changes and challenges going forward. For example, a high demand to constantly wash blankets and sheets and other items at the day cares, created a need for a new washing machine. They didn't want to pass on those costs to the public, so they put out a plea on Facebook for help. Sure enough, the community responded. Among the many gifts, Four Square Church in Gettysburg donated a brand new commercial washer, Gettysburg Day Spa donated lab coats for staff members and a private donor gave them another washer and dryer. Alex J. Hayes is the Fund Development Officer and says he was overwhelmed with the community's selflessness.

"Every time somebody steps up you are extremely gratified, but now with the emotional roller coaster of COVID-19, the gratitude is even greater. We have been here for 91 years and because of the generosity in the last 5 months, i'm extremely confident that we'll be here for another 91 years," Hayes said.