YWCA Carlisle and Hope Station presents 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge

CARLISLE, Pa. — YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County has partnered with Hope Station to present the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge from May 11 until May 31.

For 21 days, participants will be emailed articles, TED Talks, podcasts, book suggestions, and more to broaden their understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Why 21 days? Coordinators say it's been psychologically proven that it takes a month to form a new habit — these new habits being effective social justice ideas and practices.

"Everybody's life experience different, everybody's perspective on community and the world is different," said Maddie Young, Executive Director of YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County. "Unless you're willing to step up and see somebody's else's life experience or perspective, you can't make an educated assumption about what it exactly it means to live in America as a Black person or an Asian person or somebody from the LGBTQ community."

“I hope that our elected officials as well as borough staff take the challenge. I hope that people who take it gain a better understanding of the challenges that Black people and people of color face every day," said Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station in a press release.

Coordinators also said they encourage teens to participate with a parent or trusted adult.

According to organizers, the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge was made possible by a founding sponsor grant from Giant.