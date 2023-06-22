Kids are digging for history at Youth Archaeology Week

Students ages 9-12 are at Codorus State Park excavating the site of the Mary Ann Furnace.

HANOVER, Pa. — Kids have been digging for history at Codorus State Park for their first Youth Archaeology Week.

Lead by local archaeologist Jerri Jones, they excavated the site of the Mary Anne Furnace, the oldest cold-blast furnace west of the Susquehanna River.

Jones said these students aren't just playing in the dirt. Kids ages 9 to 12 are learning various procedures for archaeological excavation.

“The students will hopefully find pieces of the puzzle of understanding how Mary Ann Furnace operated and where various features were located," said Jones. "You can’t get any more real than this."

This includes cleaning and preparing artifacts for identification and report writing. The York County History Center also created a daily short program about furnacing and mining.

The week-long program was created by Friends of Codorus State Park along with Codorus State Park.

Youth Archaeology Week lasted from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23.