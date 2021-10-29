Youth Activation Committee at Central York High creating an inclusive community for everyone

The student-led organization, which is affiliated with Special Olympics, creates a space for students of all abilities to connect, play sports, and more.

YORK, Pa. — The Youth Activation Committee, also known as YAC, is a Special Olympics initiative that aims to remove stereotypes and build friendships in high schools and their surrounding community.

At Central York High School, this group has created a space where students of all abilities are able to engage with each other in a safe environment.

“This club gives me a lot of joy, working with these kids," student leader Julia Ryer tells Fox43. "It’s a very inclusive environment where you don’t have to be afraid to not be yourself.”

Some of the group’s events include club meetings, raising money for Special Olympics with events like a polar plunge, the “spread the word to end the word” campaign, and, of course, unified sports.

For the month of March, YAC is challenging #CYSD groups to take the #choosetoinclude pledge https://t.co/Xy5r6EziWh

Today we challenge @cyhsminithon — CYHS-YAC (@CYHS_YAC) March 2, 2020

For club member and athlete Chase Specht, unified sports is one of his favorite parts.

“I also like about YAC is the unified sports, like track and field, what else… bocce," says Specht.

Classmate and fellow athlete Anthony Fritschle echoes a similar sentiment.

“I do like bocce and the track," Fritschle tells FOX43. "I really like the track and field because I like to run, and to get exercise, to make new friends sometimes, and hear people cheering for me.”

While unified sports offers fun competition for the athletes and partners, it also helps to build camaraderie and teaches valuable lessons according to the Youth Activation Committee's co-advisor, Katie Anderson.

“It really takes it back to the premise of sportsmanship, and teaching people how to be good team players, working together, cheering each other on, the good, back, and ugly, it doesn’t matter. We’re all there to celebrate together," says Anderson.

Anderson views this club as the foundation of making positive change in their school.

For student leader Julia Ryer, it’s also helped her change her outlook in life.