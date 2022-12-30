Lock your car: Cars are more likely to be stolen on New Year's Day than any other holiday

“It's important that everyone locks their vehicle, remove the keys and remove all valuables," said Lieutenant Braxton Ditty.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — About 745,000 cars were stolen in the US this year alone, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Jeffrey Brewer, who works with the association, says there are a few reasons behind this increase.

“The used car value has increased a lot this year, which makes the cars more valuable. We think people are stealing cars because of the increased value," said Brewer.

He says he would not be surprised if the number rises to a million by New Year's Eve.

“We think it’s just an availability thing. People are out and about and oftentimes are parking in places they’re not familiar with," said Brewer.

York County officials say New Year's Eve is the top holiday for car thefts.

“Around the holiday season and even into New Year's Eve, people gather together in parties and establishments where there may be an increased number of parked vehicles, and that’s opportunistic for thieves to know that there’s a lot of potential in one area," said Lieutenant Braxton Ditty, with the Newberry Township Police Department.

However, authorities stress there are simple ways you can prevent your car from getting stolen.

“It's important that everyone locks their vehicle, remove the keys and remove all valuables," said Ditty.