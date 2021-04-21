Young Black Lives Matter activists react to news of Chauvin verdict after rallying for justice

Young people who helped rally in support of Black Lives Matter speak about verdict following death of George Floyd

YORK, Pa. — Last year multiple parts of our region were filled with protestors crying for justice in the death of George Floyd. Tuesday, many of those same activists who participated and helped organize those rallies waited with anticipation of the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin.

"I like dropped everything I was doing. I was like I need to go on a break. Just give me like 5 minutes. I need to recover," said 19-year-old Unique Fields, who assisted in organizing one summer rally in York last year as well as organizing a fall rally of his own. Fields has also been back and forth to DC to raise awareness for the 'Black Lives Matter' cause.

"It says something when the whole country is on edge when we watch someone get murdered in 4K at different angles and we're all still on edge about what the verdict might be when it was clear as day what happened," said Fields. "So I feel like it's a step in the right direction but there's a lot more work to be done."

Listen to these young activists talk about the verdict and the future ahead:

"My friend had messaged me and she was like 'he got found guilty!'" said 17-year-old Ivy Dieujuste, who has also assisted her friends in organizing rallies in other states. Dieujuste called the verdict 'bittersweet' because on the forefront she said there is happiness that there is justice in the case. However, she noted the bitter part is that George Floyd's death may not be the end.