You may have to pay state and local taxes on stimulus checks from CARES Act

Two democrat state lawmakers have proposed legislation to exempt the checks from state and local taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two state lawmakers have proposed legislation (SB1104 and HB2408) to exempt people from paying state and local taxes on their stimulus checks. While you won't pay any federal tax on that stimulus money, it is still up to the state to decide if you will pay state and local taxes. This alone has led to confusion.

"I had a lot of constituents call my office about that exact issue," said State Rep. Brandon Markosek, (D.) "So, I deemed it my priority to make sure these people have this money."

Rep. Markosek and State Senator James Brewster, (D), have introduced the same legislation in their respective chambers. It would exclude CARES Act payments from state and local taxes. Without legislation, people would have to pay taxes on this money.

"I believe a stimulus package in a crisis like this should do exactly what it's intended to do, help people," said Sen. Brewster. "It shouldn't be taxed."

Both lawmakers say, this is a unique situation and money meant to help people right now should not be taxed.

"I don't think it makes any sense at all to tell someone you're going to give them a check," said Sen Brewster. "We're going to give you a stimulus check because of the situation you find yourself in but yet take tax dollars out of it. It doesn't make any sense to me."

"This is money that's going to go toward putting food on the table, helping people pay their rent, pay their mortgage," said Rep. Markosek. "This is money that should not be taxed."