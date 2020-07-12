You can have breakfast with Santa Claus at Country Barn Farm in Manor Township

Country Barn Farm is hosting their 6th annual breakfast with Santa event.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus has come to town and you can have breakfast with him.

Country Barn Farm in Manor Township is hosting their 6th annual breakfast with Santa event. Attendees have a buffet breakfast, take photos with Santa and participate in outdoor Christmas festivities.

You can also stroll through the barn's Christmas tree selection to pick out the centerpiece for your home's Christmas decor.

Country Barn owner Jim Stauffer says he enjoys helping people create experiences that they will remember. The barn also offers event space for weddings.

"We do weddings here at the barn, and it's so neat when we have these breakfasts to see couples that got married here coming back with their children now," Stauffer said.

You can join Santa on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13.