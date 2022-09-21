Yorktowne Hotel searching for employees ahead of grand reopening

Open positions range from housekeeping attendants and dishwashers to front desk agents and conference coordinators.

YORK, Pa. — The historic Yorktowne Hotel is hiring for all kinds of positions ahead of its highly anticipated reopening this November.

A complete list of all the open positions at the hotel, as well as the application forms, can be found here.

The hotel was ready to permanently close in 2015 but was instead renovated and refreshed thanks to a $54 million restoration project. It is now expected to reopen on Nov. 17.

Officials with the hotel say the only thing it needs now is ambitious workers to join the team.