Yorktowne Hotel searching for employees ahead of grand reopening

YORK, Pa. — The historic Yorktowne Hotel is hiring for all kinds of positions ahead of its highly anticipated reopening this November.
Open positions range from housekeeping attendants and dishwashers to front desk agents and conference coordinators.
A complete list of all the open positions at the hotel, as well as the application forms, can be found here.
The hotel was ready to permanently close in 2015 but was instead renovated and refreshed thanks to a $54 million restoration project. It is now expected to reopen on Nov. 17.
Officials with the hotel say the only thing it needs now is ambitious workers to join the team.
"We are really striving to be the best, so if you love food and beverage or if you love housekeeping or there's something in the hotel that you are dedicated to I would definitely recommend to come put your foot in the door with us," said Greta Miller with the Human Resources Administration.