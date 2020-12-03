York's Mayor issues declaration of disaster emergency due to coronavirus

The Mayor said the city is not forcing any events to cancel. However, the organizers of the city's St. Patrick's Day parade have decided to call off the event.

The city of York has made a declaration of disaster emergency, but the Mayor said the move does not mean the city is shutting down.

"This declaration in no way shuts down the city of York," said Mayor Michael Helfrich. "We are open for business."

The declaration allows the City of York Emergency Management Coordinator and response team to coordinate the activities of the emergency response to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of the disaster.

"At this time, the city of York is not forcing the cancellation of larger events and gatherings. However, even this may change as the outbreak of the pandemic progresses," said Helfrich.

During the same press conference, a representative for the York St. Patrick's Day Committee announced, however, the St. Patrick's Day parade would be cancelled.

"I am very sorry to relay the news that the parade has been canceled this year. Unfortunately, we felt as a committee that it was in the best interest of the community," said Victoria Connor, a committee member for the York St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Connor said all donations, contributions, sponsorships, and entry fees will be held for the parade next year, unless refunds are requested.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans was there for the Mayor's announcement. She called the Mayor's action to issue a declaration a 'precautionary' measure.

"The Mayor has decided to do this as a precautionary measure just to let folks know what is going on and where we are," said Hill-Evans.