York's Martin Library will close temporarily for construction, renovation project

YORK, Pa. — The Martin Library in York will close temporarily for a renovation project later this month, library officials said Thursday.

The 86-year-old building, located at 159 East Market Street, will be closed from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3 while its circulation desk, atrium, and Quiet Reading Room are renovated, officials said in a press release.

Library Director Mina Edmondson said the renovation will "create additional space for the community to gather and feature a centrally-located member services desk."

While the library is closed, members can continue to drop off library materials in the outdoor book drops, but entry to the building will be prohibited.

Residents needing library services during Martin Library’s closure are encouraged to visit any of the 12 other York County Libraries, the press release stated.

For convenience, Edmondson suggests that members place holds on the library materials through the online catalog and select another location for pickup over the next several weeks.

The catalog, digital resources, library locations, and operating hours are all available here.

“In addition to the demolition that will be happening in the front part of our building during the closure, there will be lots of activity in the back,” Edmondson said in the press release. “Our staff will be moving over 43,000 books into place in the transformed Children’s Room and will be setting up a temporary member services space.”

The library will reopen to the public on Jan. 4, 2022 for limited browsing of children’s materials only and holds pickup. At that time, library members should enter the library via the Children’s Room entrance on Queen Street.

“Since the ability to personally browse collections will be ever-changing as construction progresses, placing holds will continue to be key,” Edmondson said.