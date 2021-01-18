York woman wins national art contest

Vicki Friedman turned her cancer diagnosis into an inspiration message to others.

YORK, Pa. — A York County artist is being nationally recognized for her artwork in a new calendar. Her name is Vicki Friedman of York. FOX43 talked with her about how she got involved and why she thinks more people could use art in their life.

“I started drawing with my grandma and sister when I was a little girl," said Vicki. She never stopped either, not even after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer 3 years ago. “So many cancer patients are realizing that when they exercise their passion it diverts them from thinking about what they don’t want to think about," she said. That's why when she picked up CURE magazine at her doctor's office, her interest was piqued. Inside was a card with information on how to enter a calendar art contest for the 2021 year. More than 120 people submitted artwork and Vicki's drawing titled "Protection" was one of 12 selected for the 2021 CURE calendar.

Vicki says her art depicts the angels of the 4 seasons as they focus their peace and protection on the earth. Peace and protection, something Vicki says we all need right now. "Every day I get up and I’m grateful for what’s around me and for the people who support me,” she said.

Vicki is in stable condition, but her prognosis is uncertain. She says her artwork has helped her gain resilience dealing with health and treatment challenges and allowed her to focus on herself in positive ways. “I realized that this is the time when you have to love yourself and it’s not selfish to do so. If you don’t do it then, when do you do it?” she said.

Additional info on CURE:

CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers.

The 12 winning submissions were selected by a committee of CURE® staff members from 121 entries and represent the beauty and creativity that can be found in the cancer experience. In a variety of media including painting, photography, sculpture and more, the pieces not only serve as a therapeutic outlet for the artists but also aim to inspire all those who view them.