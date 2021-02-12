York woman sues UPMC after refusing to use ivermectin to treat husband's covid-19 illness

More people are filing lawsuits nationwide seeking to have hospitals treat their loved ones battling COVID-19 with ivermectin.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Lawsuits demanding hospitals to use the popular drug ivermectin on sick loved ones are growing.

In recent weeks, nearly two dozen lawsuits have been filed across the country.

York County resident, Darla Smith, has filed a lawsuit against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) after she said the hospital refused to treat her husband Keith Smith with the drug.

According to the lawsuit, 52-year-old Keith was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 10th. About a week later, he was admitted to the hospital, then went ICU where he was put on a ventilator.

"Being on a ventilator for that length of time is extremely damaging. Your likelihood of living is substantially diminished by nearly 30 percent," said Ralph Lorigo, Smith's lawyer.

The affidavit said despite Keith's physician prescribing ivermectin, UPMC refused to administer it.

"The hospital argued in our case that the doctor who prescribed this was not licensed in Pennsylvania, that was totally wrong." Lorigo said.

Although back in 2017, Governor Wolf signed a law giving terminally ill patients the right to try experimental remedies, in a statement to FOX43, UPMC said "ivermectin is not part of the hospital's standard COVID-19 treatment plan."

Ivermectin is FDA approved to be used by veterinarians to deworm large animals, and in some cases, treat worms or lice in humans.

Some conservatives have promoted the drug to fight COVID-19, but the FDA has debunked those claims. They warn if the drug is consumed in large doses it can cause nausea, vomiting, seizures and even death.