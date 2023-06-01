Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life

Courtney Lambert gets dialysis three times a week for three hours. She says this time around, it’s taken longer to find a kidney.

YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed.

“A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert.

She got a second kidney transplant not long after.

"That one lasted about six years, and then I went back on dialysis, and I’ve been on dialysis since," said Lambert.

She gets dialysis three times a week for three hours. Lambert says this time around, it’s taken longer to find a kidney.

“It’s been nine years, ten years this June," she told FOX43

According to Lambert, the last decade has been particularly difficult, “I feel like I’m just stuck each day really living my life the way I want to."

She says this especially because she has gone through a lot of health issues over the last three years.

“I went through major lung surgery, I’ve been septic twice, I had COVID-19, RSV," said Lambert.

She says there are a few things that have played a factor in her having a hard time getting a new kidney.

“Now that I’m 31, it’s definitely age-related, it’s the fact that I already had two and it’s very hard to match with somebody else because of that. There's a higher chance of rejection, it’s just a lot of other factors that have played a part too," said Lambert.

However, she says she’s not giving up.

“I just want a better opportunity of life and to feel normal again, and to be able to live my life, even if it’s for two years [or] three years, I just want that sense of normalcy," said Lambert.

Click here to register to become a kidney donor.