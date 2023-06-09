York Water Company prompts voluntary water use restriction

Customers have been asked to limit their nonessential water usage due to the extended dry weather and reduced supply in the Company's watersheds.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Water Company announced Wednesday, Sept. 6 that it is asking its customers to initiate a voluntary water use restriction.

According to the York Water Company, some ways customers can reduce their water usage are as follows:

Repair appliance and toilet leaks

Use washers and dishwashers only with full loads

Take shorter showers and turn off water while soaping

Reduce the number of toilet flushes per day

Keep chilled drinking water in the refrigerator

Do not wash cars, trucks, and other vehicles

Delay activities that require use of pressure washers or hoses

Do not water lawns and landscaping

Ways in which commercials and industrial customers can reduce non-essential water use:

Identify and repair all leaky fixtures and water-using equipment. Special attention is to be given to equipment connected directly to the water line, such as processing machines, steam-using machines, washing machines, water-cooled air conditioners, and furnaces

Assure that the valves and solenoids which control water flows are shut off completely when the water-using cycle is not engaged

Adjust water-using equipment to use the minimum amount of water required to achieve its stated purpose

For processing and cooling and other uses, where possible, either reuse water or use from sources that would not adversely affect public water supplies

Review usage patterns to see where other savings can be made

Adjust flushometers and automatic flushing valves to use as little water as possible or to cycle at greater intervals

Encourage water consciousness by placing water-saving posters and literature where employees and customers will have access to them

Cease watering golf courses, fairways and greens, athletic fields, and other recreational facilities

Curtail use of fountains, artificial waterfalls, and reflecting pools

In addition to asking for conscious use by the Company's customers, York Water announced it is activating the Susquehanna River pumping station the week of September 4, to alleviate some of the supply pressure.