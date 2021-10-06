York County Veteran honored with quilt for his service during World War II

The Quilts of Valor Foundation hosted a presentation for Allen Zeigler, including other veterans and his family members at Country Meadows Retirement Communities.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County World War II veteran was honored with a quilt to provide him comfort and healing for his service.

Zeigler was 18 years old when he served in the army during World War II. Before the Battle of the Bulge, a tank containing him, his captain, and two other soldiers was bombed.

All the men died, except Zeigler, who sustained severe injuries to his right leg, a concussion and additional less severe injuries.

"I asked a nurse that came there, am I going to lose my leg? She said no, you are not here to lose your leg, said Zeigler. "She says your gonna be alright, you need some work done on your leg."

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to wrap service members and veterans affected by war with handmade quilts for their service and sacrifice for healing.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation awarded Zeigler with a quilt that was kept specifically for a World War II veteran.

“We award you this Quilt of Valor. This is an expression of gratitude from a grateful nation. Thank you so much for what you have done for all of us," said Pat Egger, group leader at Quilts of Valor.

Egger said it was important for them to acknowledge World War II veterans while they're still here.

"It's really important certainly to recognize all of our veterans, but our World War II veterans we’re starting to lose some of those quite quickly, it's really good to give them the recognition even after all of these years," said Egger.

Egger said he will forever cherish this generous gift.

"I'll always remember this day," said Zeigler.

Zeigler served in England, France, Belgium and Germany.