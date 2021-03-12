York Suburban Middle School principal braves cold to camp out on school roof after fundraising goal achieved

True to his word, York Suburban Middle School principal Dr. Michael Snedden slept on the roof of the school after students beat their $20,000 fundraising goal.

YORK, Pa. — It was a chilly December night for York Suburban Middle School Principal Dr. Michael Snedden to camp out on the school's roof. He spent about 18 hours camped out on the roof of the middle school in York County.

Snedden braved the cold and other elements to reward students for recent fundraising efforts and to kick off the school's canned food drive.

"I do enjoy the outdoors, you know, I never spent a night on the roof for sure, but definitely was looking forward to the opportunity to reward great kids for doing great things," Snedden said.

Students and folks living in the district are encouraged to drop off canned food items at the York Suburban Middle School located at 455 Sundale Drive in York.

This past fall, students raised $21,450 during a fundraising campaign called Trojan Takeover. The money raised goes back to the students, for things like field trips and school events.

FOX43 News cameras were there when Snedden came down from the roof around 8 a.m. on Friday.

— York Suburban School District (@YorkSuburban) December 2, 2021