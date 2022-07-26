York Suburban School District to host job fair

YORK, Pa. — The York Suburban School District is set to host a job fair on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in York Suburban Middle School's Cafeteria, according to a press release.
The school is located at 455 Sundale Drive in York.
During the event, on-site interviews will be conducted for the following positions:
- Paraprofessionals
- Custodians
- Substitutes/Guest teachers
- Classroom monitors
- Food service positions
- Support staff substitutes
Questions can be directed to York Suburban School District’s Human Resources Department by calling 717-885-1125.
All job seekers are welcome, and are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume.