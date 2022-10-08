Amid nationwide teacher shortage, York Suburban School District holds job fair to fill 26 positions

The job fair aims to fill support staff and substitute teacher positions in the school district.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — In a few short weeks, students will once again be roaming the halls in the new school year, but administrators with the York Suburban School District want to fill several job openings before students come back to school.

“Positions such as paraprofessional classroom assistants or monitors, we have an HVAC position open, as well as substitute teachers, guest teachers," said Nick Staab, communications coordinator with the York Suburban School District.

About a dozen applicants came out to interview for 26 open positions within the school district. While the hope is all positions are filled before the school year begins, Assistant Principal Chris Adams says the district staff is prepared to fill in the gaps if need be.

“The last couple of years have taught us that we need to be flexible and that there are going to be challenges," said Adams.

School districts throughout central Pa. are facing similar staffing shortages. In the Harrisburg School District, students with the Rowland Academy will be continuing with shortened school days while the district tries to address a massive teacher shortage.

Staab says York Suburban is highlighting its competitive wages and benefits package in order to entice people to apply.

“We have a lot of unique benefits already built in, summers off, holidays off, and working with our students is a big draw for our employees," said Staab.

He also says the success of today’s job fair puts the district in a good position entering the new school year.