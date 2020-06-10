York state police station closed for cleaning after positive COVID-19 test result

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York state police station is closed for cleaning after a positive COVID-19 test result, officials announced Monday.
Phone calls were routed to troop J-Lancaster headquarters beginning at 3 p.m., according to authorities.
It has not been determined when the York station will reopen, officials said
State police also said the response to calls in the PSP-York coverage area remain unchanged.
State police say staffing levels related to COVID-19 are regularly updated online. Statewide, there are currently eight enlisted and three civilian personnel on leave due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Authorities say totals for individual troops or stations will not be released.
Throughout the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 on state police staffing has been minimal, and day-to-day operations unaffected, according to officials. Police said this is due to stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols, as well as consistent efforts of department personnel to social distance when possible, among other precautions.