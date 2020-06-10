York state police station closed for cleaning after positive COVID-19 test result

Phone calls were routed to troop J-Lancaster headquarters beginning at 3 p.m., according to authorities.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York state police station is closed for cleaning after a positive COVID-19 test result, officials announced Monday.

Phone calls were routed to troop J-Lancaster headquarters beginning at 3 p.m., according to authorities.

It has not been determined when the York station will reopen, officials said

State police also said the response to calls in the PSP-York coverage area remain unchanged.

State police say staffing levels related to COVID-19 are regularly updated online. Statewide, there are currently eight enlisted and three civilian personnel on leave due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Authorities say totals for individual troops or stations will not be released.