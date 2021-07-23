York County State Fair welcomes back guests after almost two years

This year’s event features between 40 to 45 rides and over 100 concession stands.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Food, rides and screams. Those are the sounds and sights of the York County State Fair.

"With not having a fair in 2020, we were excited to be able to come back and we actually have a lot entries, exhibits, grand stand acts, we’re bigger and back better than ever," said Montgomery Stambaugh, the Marketing and Communications Director for the York State Fair/York Expo Center.

For the company behind this year’s fair, Strates Shows Inc., coming back feels like being back home.

“We’re kind of coming out of things and we’re thrilled to death and we’ve been getting very good crowds and good responses and people are coming out," said James Strates, the co-owner of Strates Shows, Inc.

A couple from Lancaster decided to take a field trip to the fair after seeing a post about it online.

“And I’m so glad I did. It’s really, really fun. and everybody is so friendly here. From the ticket gate, to where we parked. It’s just...it’s been fun," said Dot Rineer.

Dot says she already went on the carousel and is looking forward to trying the Fried Oreos.

“So, I figured I’d make it a whole day of first things, you know? So, it’s great, it’s worth the trip, it’s fun," said Rineer.