Animal exhibits showcase York State Fair's agricultural roots

YORK, Pa. — While the York State Fair features everything from food and rides to shows and concerts, its original roots are in agricultural education.

A number of agricultural and animal exhibits are helping keep those roots in focus this year.

“It’s important to include these animal exhibits because that’s how the fair got started, with the 4-H and FFA kids showing their animals and showing off the hard work they’ve done throughout the year,” Fair Organizer Montgomery Stambaugh said.

Visitors can see and touch a variety of seeds and soils in the Agricultural Education Center. Hundreds of rabbits and rabbit kittens are also on display.

The Birthing Center is hosting several baby animals, including piglets and a calf named Anaconda, which was born just a few days ago, on July 24.

Other animal attractions include Goat Mountain, the Sea Lion Splash Show, and wiener dog and pig races.